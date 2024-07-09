Quantcast

The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show starring BenDelaCreme & Jinkx Monsoon

eventdetail
Photo by Jacob Ritts

Comedy icons, writers, actors, and RuPaul’s Drag Race alumni BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon come to Houston with The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show. Fans can expect another year of over-the-top camp spectacle, gags, brand-new songs, storytelling, dance numbers, and costumes.

Comedy icons, writers, actors, and RuPaul’s Drag Race alumni BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon come to Houston with The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show. Fans can expect another year of over-the-top camp spectacle, gags, brand-new songs, storytelling, dance numbers, and costumes.

WHEN

WHERE

Bayou Music Center
520 Texas Ave, Houston, TX 77002, USA
https://concerts.livenation.com/the-jinkx-dela-holiday-show-houston-texas-11-18-2024/event/3A0060E2A46D3026

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.