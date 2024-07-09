The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show starring BenDelaCreme & Jinkx Monsoon

Comedy icons, writers, actors, and RuPaul’s Drag Race alumni BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon come to Houston with The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show. Fans can expect another year of over-the-top camp spectacle, gags, brand-new songs, storytelling, dance numbers, and costumes.

