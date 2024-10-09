The Honor Foundation Gala

The Honor Foundation will present its Fourth Annual Gala in Houston to raise money in support of U.S. Special Operations Forces that are transitioning from military to civilian lives.

The event will feature Honorable Michael R. Pompeo, 70th Secretary of State (2018-2021) and Former Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (2017-2018) as a guest speaker.

The evening will include entertainment, cocktails, a seated dinner, and the opportunity to hear experiences directly from SOF warriors, with a silent auction, live auction, and paddles up to raise support for The Honor Foundation.

The Honor Foundation is a nonprofit career transition program for U.S. Special Operations Forces that translates their elite military service to the private sector and helps create the next generation of corporate and community leaders.