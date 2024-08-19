The Hobby Center presents Beyond Broadway: Adrienne Warren

Tony Award®-winner Adrienne Warren's talent as a singer, actress, and dancer has established her as a dynamic triple threat. Perhaps most well known for her performance as Tina Turner in Broadway’s Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Warren originated the role in numerous workshops, working with Turner herself to embody the titular role. Warren transferred the role to Broadway following the 2018 West End production, for which she earned 2019 Olivier, Evening Standard, and Joe Allen Award nominations.