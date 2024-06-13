Quantcast

The Garden Theatre presents While Childhood Slept

Photo courtesy of The Garden Theatre

While Childhood Slept is a heart-wrenching original musical that follows the true story of the boys of Home Number One in the Nazi concentration camp, Terezin. The children create a secret republic within the camp, publishing their own magazine of art, poetry, and short stories called Vedem. A visit from The Red Cross presents the opportunity to disguise their magazine as a secret message and a means of escape.

While Childhood Slept is a story of bravery, determination, and hope with a promise that we will never forget the past and will never allow history to repeat itself.

MATCH - Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston
3400 Main St, Houston, TX 77002, USA
https://www.thegardentheatre.org/2024-2025-season

