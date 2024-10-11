The Ensemble Theatre presents The Three Pigs Remix

The hottest new play to hit Fairway (Broadway for Fairytale actors) is The Three Pigs Remix, and every fairytale actor in the land is dying to get into the audition for this musical. Papa Polar Bear must have a TON of patience with Little Red Riding Hood when she tries out for the dancing diva Party Pig. Everyone must keep their tempers from flaring when Non-fiction Ned trips over everything, including his own two feet. There's certainly no business like show business.

Performances will be staged in The Performance Center; the entrance is at the corner of Fannin and Berry.