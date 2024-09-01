The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presents Children's Festival: Barnyard Bash

Presented by Texas Children's Hospital: The Woodlands, the two-day Children's Festival: Barnyard Bash will feature Peppa Pig on the Main Stage plus hands-on activities, toddler fun, art projects, inflatable adventures and rides, and more.

Presented by Texas Children's Hospital: The Woodlands, the two-day Children's Festival: Barnyard Bash will feature Peppa Pig on the Main Stage plus hands-on activities, toddler fun, art projects, inflatable adventures and rides, and more.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.