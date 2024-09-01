The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presents Children's Festival: Barnyard Bash
eventdetail
Photo courtesy of The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Presented by Texas Children's Hospital: The Woodlands, the two-day Children's Festival: Barnyard Bash will feature Peppa Pig on the Main Stage plus hands-on activities, toddler fun, art projects, inflatable adventures and rides, and more.
WHEN
WHERE
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
2005 Lake Robbins Dr, The Woodlands, TX 77380, USA
https://www.woodlandscenter.org/cf-24
TICKET INFO
$10
