The Catastrophic Theatre presents Love Bomb

eventdetail
Image courtesy of Catastrophic Theatre

What’s Love Bomb about anyway? Let’s say it’s about “taxi dancers.” Even if it isn’t. So, what’s a taxi dancer? Early last century, taxi dancers attended dance halls, being paid in exchange for a single dance, maybe paid again for another, maybe paid once more for…? There will be music, that’s all we’re saying. Oh, and that there’s nothing people won’t do to find love. The rest is going to have to remain a surprise and you can bet it will be.

Catastrophic is a “make-your-own-meaning” theatre and nobody exemplifies that ethic better than Brian Jucha, who employs found text, pop culture, music, and intensive ensemble work to mystify, surprise, and enthrall audiences in ways they’d never imagined possible.

What’s Love Bomb about anyway? Let’s say it’s about “taxi dancers.” Even if it isn’t. So, what’s a taxi dancer? Early last century, taxi dancers attended dance halls, being paid in exchange for a single dance, maybe paid again for another, maybe paid once more for…? There will be music, that’s all we’re saying. Oh, and that there’s nothing people won’t do to find love. The rest is going to have to remain a surprise and you can bet it will be.

Catastrophic is a “make-your-own-meaning” theatre and nobody exemplifies that ethic better than Brian Jucha, who employs found text, pop culture, music, and intensive ensemble work to mystify, surprise, and enthrall audiences in ways they’d never imagined possible.

WHEN

WHERE

MATCH - Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston
3400 Main St, Houston, TX 77002, USA
https://matchouston.org/events/2024/love-bomb

TICKET INFO

Pay-what-you-can

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.