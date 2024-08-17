The Catastrophic Theatre presents Love Bomb

What’s Love Bomb about anyway? Let’s say it’s about “taxi dancers.” Even if it isn’t. So, what’s a taxi dancer? Early last century, taxi dancers attended dance halls, being paid in exchange for a single dance, maybe paid again for another, maybe paid once more for…? There will be music, that’s all we’re saying. Oh, and that there’s nothing people won’t do to find love. The rest is going to have to remain a surprise and you can bet it will be.

Catastrophic is a “make-your-own-meaning” theatre and nobody exemplifies that ethic better than Brian Jucha, who employs found text, pop culture, music, and intensive ensemble work to mystify, surprise, and enthrall audiences in ways they’d never imagined possible.