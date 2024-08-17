The Catastrophic Theatre presents Another Ding-Dang Tamarie Show

For 28 straight years Tamarie Cooper has created all-new, smash-hit musicals. Maybe that’s why everyone’s always saying, “It wouldn’t be summer in Houston without a Tamarie Cooper Show.”

How does she do it? How does she keep these gigantic casts and audiences coming back year after year? What is wrong with you all? And wait a minute… is that even the real Tamarie?

Well, we know a few things you don’t and this year Tamarie’s taking you behind-the-scenes and sharing all her secrets about how the tap-dancing sausage gets made.

Think of it as Catastrophic’ s Noises Off. Or just think about it as another ding-dang Tamarie Cooper world premiere.