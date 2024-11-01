The Blue Bird Circle presents 102nd Annual Luncheon

The Blue Bird Circle presents its 102nd Annual Luncheon, which will feature acclaimed Broadway actor Miguel Cervantes, who recently starred as Alexander Hamilton in the Tony Award-winning musical Hamilton. The luncheon will also include special remarks from Dr. Debra F. Sukin, President of Texas Children’s Hospital.

Founded by 15 visionary women led by their faith, The Blue Bird Circle has spent over a century creating a legacy of compassion and innovation in Houston, with impacts felt around the globe. This year’s luncheon will celebrate the achievements of The Blue Bird Circle and raise funds to continue its support of vital medical programs.