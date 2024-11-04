The Alta Arts presents "Moonlit Serenade"

The Alta Arts will present "Moonlit Serenade," a jazz ode to the full moon featuring the Raquel Cepeda Jazz Quartet. With songs like “Old Devil Moon” and “Tonada de Luna Llena,” Cepeda and her band will take the audience into an evening where the music intertwines with the silver light of the full moon, creating an atmosphere of romance and enchantment.

The concert features a repertoire that blends classic jazz standards and bossa nova with original compositions, all performed with the soulful finesse of this talented quartet. Joining Cepeda will be Barry Sames on piano, David Craig on double bass, and Adriano Santos on drums.