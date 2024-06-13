Texas Tower presents "Generations of Strength"

In honor of Pride Month, Hines’ "Generations of Strength" exhibit will be on display at Texas Tower in downtown Houston. The installation features photographs of 22 LGBTQIA+ icons, including Barbara Jordan, Sally Ride, Audre Lorde, and more. The installation includes details on their contributions to society across generations, from 1854 through today.

The exhibition originated as a grassroots effort within Hines to recognize Pride Month and celebrate achievements by key members of the diverse community.

The exhibition will be on display and open to the public in the lobby of Texas Tower on weekdays, June 21-28. The photos and bios of the LGBTQIA+ icons can also be seen online at hines.com/pride.