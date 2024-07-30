Texas Medical Center presents A Conversation with Bill McKeon and Houston's Mayor

Texas Medical Center will welcome Houston’s 63rd Mayor, John Whitmire, to the stage with President & CEO Bill McKeon. Starting his term in January 2024, people are eager to learn what is next for the City.

Mayor Whitmire started his career in public service at age 22. As a State Representative for 10 years and State Senator for 40, Whitmire has fought tirelessly to represent people across Houston. He has served his community his entire adult life. Following his parents' example from an early age, Mayor Whitmire's lessons in compassion and empathy guide him daily.

Whitmire's extraordinary life experiences, unwavering dedication, and proven track record in getting things done make him a faithful public servant committed to the well-being of Houstonians.