The Texas Medical Center Orchestra presents "Voices of Resilience," a performance that will explore the pressing issues of homelessness and mental illness, especially among veterans, through the power of music.

The performance will feature the world premiere of Lost Child by Max Viventz, a new composition that captures the emotional journey of those who have faced life’s harshest realities. Other highlights include A Soldier’s Tale: From Glory to Homelessness to Healing, a dramatic work that highlights the struggles and triumphs of veterans, illustrating their fight for resilience, Peter Boyer's Fanfare for Tomorrow, Coming Home, and The Journey Within, Michael Gott's I’m Not Home, You’ll Never Walk Alone, and Love Can Move the World, and Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 4, a masterful reflection on fate versus free will, concluding the concert with a message of hope.