TEATRX presents 6th Annual La Vida Es Cortos / Life Is Shorts Festival

TEATRX will celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with the 6th Annual La Vida Es Cortos / Life Is Shorts Festival, Houston’s one-of-a-kind shorts festival that celebrates and illuminates Latinx stories through short plays, short films, and dance.

The festival features seven brand new short plays that explore family dynamics in English, Spanish, and sometimes both. It includes Alejandro Martinez's directorial debut of Translation, Traslacion, Traducción Or Whatever You Call It by Hernán Angulo, a play about a father and son finding a way to communicate their love. Mayra Monsivais also makes her directorial debut with the Spanish language comedy Café Deluxe by local playwright Doris Ramos, who uses satire to examine how smartphones affect human interaction.

In Knuckle Games by Erik Florentino, brother and sister duke it out for their late father’s boxing gloves directed by Main Street’s own Jonathan Minshew-Gonzalez. Houston’s renowned writer and poet Jasminne Mendez directs The Garden of Night Blooming Flowers by Samantha Vargas about a couple caught in the middle of a battle between nobility and anarchy.

La Vida Es Cortitos, or Cortitios, will feature short films made for young audiences alongside three new short plays selected from a nationwide search. Adam Castañeda's Pilot Dance Project presenting the dance theatre production, Jarabe, written by Adriana Domínguez, which explores a daughter’s memories of her mother through Folklorico dancing. TEATRX produces two plays for young audiences led by returning directors, Angeles Romero and Laura Moreno. Romero will direct Silver Linings by Alicia Ana Hernandez-Roulet, which demonstrates a mother's determination to stop the cycle of addiction with love, honesty, and sacrifice. Finally, Moreno directs Alien Menudo by native Houstonian and three-time festival playwright Alvaro Saar Rios as he imagines a world where Mexican food is out of this world.

For a full schedule of events, go to the festival website.