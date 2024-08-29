Stageworks Theatre presents Nunsense

eventdetail
Image courtesy of Stageworks Theatre

Nunsense is a hilarious musical about five nuns who must raise money for burials after the convent cook accidentally poisons 52 sisters. With funds depleted, they stage a variety show to cover costs. The result is a heartwarming, uproarious comedy brimming with humor and the nuns' charming antics.

Nunsense is a hilarious musical about five nuns who must raise money for burials after the convent cook accidentally poisons 52 sisters. With funds depleted, they stage a variety show to cover costs. The result is a heartwarming, uproarious comedy brimming with humor and the nuns' charming antics.

WHEN

WHERE

Stageworks Theatre
10760 Grant Rd, Houston, TX 77070, USA
https://stageworks.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/events/a0SQn0000086KInMAM

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.