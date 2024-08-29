Stageworks Theatre presents Nunsense

Nunsense is a hilarious musical about five nuns who must raise money for burials after the convent cook accidentally poisons 52 sisters. With funds depleted, they stage a variety show to cover costs. The result is a heartwarming, uproarious comedy brimming with humor and the nuns' charming antics.
