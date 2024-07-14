St. George Orthodox Christian Church presents Houston Mediterranean Festival

The Houston Mediterranean Festival will feature cuisine and music from Lebanon, Greece, Syria, and more. Visitors will get to indulge in traditional Mediterranean dishes like hummus, baklava, kebabs, and falafel.

The Houston Mediterranean Festival will feature cuisine and music from Lebanon, Greece, Syria, and more. Visitors will get to indulge in traditional Mediterranean dishes like hummus, baklava, kebabs, and falafel.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.