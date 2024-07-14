St. George Orthodox Christian Church presents Houston Mediterranean Festival
Photo courtesy of Anastasia Serkebayeva
The Houston Mediterranean Festival will feature cuisine and music from Lebanon, Greece, Syria, and more. Visitors will get to indulge in traditional Mediterranean dishes like hummus, baklava, kebabs, and falafel.
WHEN
WHERE
St George Orthodox Christian Church
5311 Mercer St, Houston, TX 77005, USA
https://www.houstonmedfest.com/
TICKET INFO
$5; free for kids under 4.
