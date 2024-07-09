Sicardi | Ayers | Bacino presents Sebastián Gordín: "Two of Us" opening reception

Sicardi | Ayers | Bacino presents "Two of Us," the second solo exhibition featuring the work of contemporary artist Sebastián Gordín [b. 1969, Argentina] in their main gallery.

"Two of Us" features a selection of the artist's recent marquetry works that showcase his mastery of a technique he has specialized in since 2006. By compressing richly-dyed layers of wood veneer and carefully angling his carving of the material, Gordín is able to manipulate the inherent pattern of the wood grain and the tonal dyes to meet his artistic ends.



Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through August 31.