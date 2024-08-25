Sicardi | Ayers | Bacino presents Gustavo Díaz: "Wild Wind, Subtle Breeze" opening reception

Sicardi | Ayers | Bacino will present "Wild Wind, Subtle Breeze," their fourth solo exhibition featuring the work of contemporary artist Gustavo Díaz [b. 1969, Argentina], in their main gallery. A text by art historian, curator, and writer Rachel Federman accompanies the exhibition.

"Wild Wind, Subtle Breeze" features a selection of Díaz's new drawings that showcase the artist's return to the use of his laser machines after a three-year hiatus during which he rigorously developed and expanded his mark-making vocabulary through exclusively creating graphite drawings on paper, exploring the relationship with between the pencil and paper and the mechanics of drawing by hand.

The exhibition will remain on display through December 7.