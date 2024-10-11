Shepherd School Symphony Orchestra presents Virtuoso Spotlight

eventdetail
Shepherd School of Music

The Shepherd School Symphony Orchestra will present a concert, led by conductor Jerry Hou, spotlighting two 2024 Shepherd School Concerto Competition winners. Anne Pinkerton takes center stage for Yano’s Oboe Concerto, and Dana Rath shines in Dvořák’s Cello Concerto.

The Shepherd School Symphony Orchestra will present a concert, led by conductor Jerry Hou, spotlighting two 2024 Shepherd School Concerto Competition winners. Anne Pinkerton takes center stage for Yano’s Oboe Concerto, and Dana Rath shines in Dvořák’s Cello Concerto.

WHEN

WHERE

Stude Concert Hall
6100 Main St, Houston, TX 77005, USA
https://music.rice.edu/events/virtuoso-spotlight

TICKET INFO

Pay-what-you-wish.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.