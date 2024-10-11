Shepherd School Symphony Orchestra presents Virtuoso Spotlight

The Shepherd School Symphony Orchestra will present a concert, led by conductor Jerry Hou, spotlighting two 2024 Shepherd School Concerto Competition winners. Anne Pinkerton takes center stage for Yano’s Oboe Concerto, and Dana Rath shines in Dvořák’s Cello Concerto.

