Shepherd School of Music presents Noche Española with Ana María Martínez & Friends

eventdetail
Photo by Cedric Angeles

The Shepherd School celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month with a Spanish-language recital performed by faculty member and international opera star Ana María Martínez and opera department students.

The Shepherd School celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month with a Spanish-language recital performed by faculty member and international opera star Ana María Martínez and opera department students.

WHEN

WHERE

Brockman Hall For Opera
6100 Main St, Houston, TX 77005, USA
https://music.rice.edu/events/noche-espanola-ana-maria-martinez-friends

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.