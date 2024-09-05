Shepherd School of Music presents Noche Española with Ana María Martínez & Friends

The Shepherd School celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month with a Spanish-language recital performed by faculty member and international opera star Ana María Martínez and opera department students.

