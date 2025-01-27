Shepherd School of Music at Rice University presents Shepherd School Symphony Orchestra: "Romantic Rachmaninoff"

The Shepherd School of Music at Rice University presents the Shepherd School Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Cristian Mӑcelaru.

Selections will include Enescu’s "Romanian Rhapsody No. 1" and Rachmaninoff’s "Symphony No. 2."

This performance celebrates the return of Shepherd School alumnus Măcelaru ('06, '08), Music Director of the Orchestre National de France and Music Director Designate of the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra. Măcelaru will take on the role of Distinguished Visiting Artist in the fall of 2025 at the Shepherd School.