Shepherd School of Music at Rice University presents Shepherd School Chamber Orchestra: French Impressions

The Shepherd School of Music at Rice University presents the Shepherd School Chamber Orchestra, conducted by Cristian Mӑcelaru.

“Le Tombeau de Couperin” mixes Baroque inspiration with Ravel’s trademark orchestral color and flair. Louise Farrenc’s Overture No. 1 courses with drama from its grand beginning to its rousing finale. Written when Bizet was just 17 years old, his First Symphony is a display of youthful genius and exuberance.

This performance celebrates the return of Shepherd School alumnus Măcelaru ('06, '08), Music Director of the Orchestre National de France and Music Director Designate of the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra. Măcelaru will take on the role of Distinguished Visiting Artist in the fall of 2025 at the Shepherd School.