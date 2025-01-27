Shepherd School of Music at Rice University presents Sandbox Percussion

The Grammy®-nominated ensemble Sandbox Percussion presents a guest artist recital.

Sandbox Percussion has captivated audiences worldwide with their performances. Known for their innovative approach to contemporary chamber music, the ensemble has expanded the breadth of the percussion form through their dedication to commissioning and performing original works.

As part of a three-day residency at the Shepherd School, Sandbox Percussion will also collaborate with Shepherd School students, performing their original compositions. This residency underscores the ensemble’s commitment to transforming creative challenges into meaningful art and sharing those experiences with the community.