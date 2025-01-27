Shepherd School of Music at Rice University presents Opera Scenes Master Class with Tonya & Ryan McKinny

Shepherd School of Music Opera students will perform selections from Wagner's “Das Rheingold” with piano accompaniment. The Shepherd School’s 24-25 Aleko Endowed Artists, Tonya and Ryan McKinny, will direct scenes, deconstruct them for the audience, and provide real-time coaching to the students.

WHEN

WHERE

Morrison Theater
6100 Main St, Houston, TX 77005, USA
https://music.rice.edu/content/aleko-endowed-artists-0

TICKET INFO

Pay what you can.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
