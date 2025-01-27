Shepherd School of Music at Rice University presents Opera Scenes Master Class with Tonya & Ryan McKinny

Shepherd School of Music Opera students will perform selections from Wagner's “Das Rheingold” with piano accompaniment. The Shepherd School’s 24-25 Aleko Endowed Artists, Tonya and Ryan McKinny, will direct scenes, deconstruct them for the audience, and provide real-time coaching to the students.

