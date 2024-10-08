Serrano Gallery presents Shanti Conlan: "Worlds Real & Imagined" opening reception

eventdetail
Serrano Gallery, Shanti Conlan

Serrano Gallery presents "Worlds Real & Imagined," an exhibition by Houston artist Shanti Conlan.

Through her intricate printmaking and drawing techniques, Conlan crafts a visual narrative that transcends the ordinary, blending familiar landscapes with the fantastical. Each piece in this collection serves as a portal into a unique world, challenging viewers to reconsider their perceptions of the real and the imagined.

The exhibition showcases Conlan’s most recent works, pushing the limits of her craft and offering a fresh perspective on the interplay between the tangible and the ethereal.

The exhibition will remain on view through October 29.

Serrano Gallery presents "Worlds Real & Imagined," an exhibition by Houston artist Shanti Conlan.

Through her intricate printmaking and drawing techniques, Conlan crafts a visual narrative that transcends the ordinary, blending familiar landscapes with the fantastical. Each piece in this collection serves as a portal into a unique world, challenging viewers to reconsider their perceptions of the real and the imagined.

The exhibition showcases Conlan’s most recent works, pushing the limits of her craft and offering a fresh perspective on the interplay between the tangible and the ethereal.

The exhibition will remain on view through October 29.

WHEN

WHERE

Serrano Gallery
2000 Edwards St Suite 317, Houston, TX 77007, USA
https://www.serranogallery.com/worlds-real-and-imagined

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.