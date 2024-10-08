Serrano Gallery presents Shanti Conlan: "Worlds Real & Imagined" opening reception

Serrano Gallery presents "Worlds Real & Imagined," an exhibition by Houston artist Shanti Conlan.

Through her intricate printmaking and drawing techniques, Conlan crafts a visual narrative that transcends the ordinary, blending familiar landscapes with the fantastical. Each piece in this collection serves as a portal into a unique world, challenging viewers to reconsider their perceptions of the real and the imagined.

The exhibition showcases Conlan’s most recent works, pushing the limits of her craft and offering a fresh perspective on the interplay between the tangible and the ethereal.

The exhibition will remain on view through October 29.