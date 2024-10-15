Seismique presents Joshua Hoffine: "Horror Photography"

Seismique presents a new exhibit, "Horror Photography," by the nationally acclaimed American horror photographer, Joshua Hoffine. The exhibit features 24 large-scale prints of Hoffine’s most iconic images, as well as his short horror film, Black Lullaby.

In honor of its newest exhibit, Seismique will host an exclusive “Meet the Artist” event with Hoffine from 12-6 pm, where visitors will have the opportunity to hear directly from the artist about his inspiration and creative process behind his work.

The exhibition will remain on display through November 2. It is exclusively for ages 15+ due to mature content.