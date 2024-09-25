Sawyer Yards presents Yvette Grutter: "Red and White" opening reception

Sawyer Yards presents "Red & White," a solo exhibition of mixed-media works by Silos artist, Yvette Grutter.

This collection of artworks balances forces of strength and serenity by contrasting vivid, earthy tones. The reds represent inner strength, and the white inner peace, both necessary to function harmoniously. Grutter's mixed media artworks combine paint with sand to create layers of colored textures and imagery. Adding hints of natural imagery, Grutter leaves space for endless narrative possibilities.

The exhibition will remain on display in the Bay 300 Gallery at the Silos at Sawyer Yards studio building through October 30.