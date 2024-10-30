Sawyer Yards presents "WOW: Wonders of Winter" opening reception

Winter Street Studios’ latest exhibit, "WOW: Wonders of Winter," is a collection that isn’t just about viewing art; it’s an invitation to experience the wonders that artists bring to life. Each piece evokes emotions of surprise and curiosity, encouraging visitors to see beyond the canvas into the minds and inspirations of the creators.

As guests wander through the gallery, they'll have the chance to meet the artists, whose expressions of self in their work spark that "wow" moment. From their personal stories to artistic visions, they can discover what makes them truly "wonders" of Winter Street.

The exhibition will be on display through January 11, 2025.