Sawyer Yards presents "Paradox" opening reception

The artists of Silver Street will present "Paradox," the first juried exhibition at Silver Street Studios that draws work from all of the studio buildings on the Sawyer Yards campus. The exhibition was juried by Alton Dulaney, an artist, personality, and Director of the Houston Airports Public Art Program.

Many artists express their personal worldview through their creative work, blending subjective perspectives with symbolism. "Paradox" delves into the exploration of what exists between these realms. Participating artists have explored life's apparent contradictions - elements that defy our expectations and challenge conventional experiences. They've created artworks that span the realms of known and unknown, understood and fantastical.

Dulaney will speak at the opening reception. The exhibition will remain on view through September 14.