Sawyer Yards presents Loriana Espinel: "Dance of Gestures" opening reception

Image courtesy of Loriana Espinel

For her latest solo exhibition, "Dance of Gestures," Houston-based Colombian artist Loriana Espinel takes inspiration from the pre-Columbian pictographs of the Chiribiquete National Park in Colombia to develop a visual system based on the intersection of two different styles of calligraphy: the fluid lines of Japanese ink painting and angular gothic calligraphy. "Dance of Gestures" combines both abstract and representational approaches and goals.

The exhibition is part of the annual Sawyer Yards program at Sabine Street Studios' East Corridor Gallery, a space dedicated to hosting exhibitions dedicated to the line as an essential, conceptual element in visual art.

The exhibition will remain on display through August 31.

WHEN

WHERE

Sawyer Yards
2101 Winter St, Houston, TX 77007, USA
https://www.sawyeryards.com/do/loriana-espinel-dance-of-gestures

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

