Sawyer Yards presents Earl Staley: "The Machine" opening reception

Earl Staley

Sawyer Yards presents Earl Staley: "The Machine," a diverse showcase of the longtime Houston artist's works on canvas at Sabine Street Studios' North Gallery.

The artworks chosen for this exhibition are large, densely colorful paintings on canvas that highlight Staley's variety of approaches to image-making, mark-making, and his range of techniques. Even at this stage in his long career, Staley continues to experiment, attempting new and different ways of building and finishing a work.

The paintings all exist somewhere on a wide spectrum of abstraction and pictorial quality, as well as physicality. Though landscapes are evident in his work, no subject is off the table for the artist. For Staley, the most important considerations are that his pictures be "visually delightful, intellectually stimulating, and tell an interesting story."

The exhibition will remain on display through August 31.

WHEN

WHERE

Sabine Street Studios
1907 Sabine St, Houston, TX 77007, USA
https://www.sawyeryards.com/do/earl-staley-the-machine

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.