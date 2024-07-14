Sawyer Yards presents Earl Staley: "The Machine" opening reception

Sawyer Yards presents Earl Staley: "The Machine," a diverse showcase of the longtime Houston artist's works on canvas at Sabine Street Studios' North Gallery.

The artworks chosen for this exhibition are large, densely colorful paintings on canvas that highlight Staley's variety of approaches to image-making, mark-making, and his range of techniques. Even at this stage in his long career, Staley continues to experiment, attempting new and different ways of building and finishing a work.

The paintings all exist somewhere on a wide spectrum of abstraction and pictorial quality, as well as physicality. Though landscapes are evident in his work, no subject is off the table for the artist. For Staley, the most important considerations are that his pictures be "visually delightful, intellectually stimulating, and tell an interesting story."

The exhibition will remain on display through August 31.