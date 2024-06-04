Quantcast

Sawyer Yards presents Angela Corson: "Common Ground" opening reception

Image courtesy of Angela Corson

Angela Corson's latest exhibition, "Common Ground," is a unique, site-responsive sculptural installation featuring a web of cables and sand, paired with quietly dynamic 2D works. The artist's inspiration comes from her realization of the limitations of language. As a result, Corson explores various media to find the most effective way of communicating through the intrinsic possibilities of different materials.

The exhibition will remain on view through June 29 in the West Gallery (Door 4) of Silver Street Studios.

WHEN

WHERE

Sawyer Yards
2101 Winter St, Houston, TX 77007, USA
https://www.sawyeryards.com/do/angela-corson-common-ground

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.