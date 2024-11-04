Sabine Street Studios presents "Connecting the Dots: The Illustrations of John Rodak" opening reception

The work in "Connecting the Dots: The Illustrations of John Rodak" represents more than 25 years of Rodak's pointillist, pen and ink illustrations. While showcasing some examples of his early Ohio barns series, the rest of the selections reflect a wide range of subjects that the artist found interesting over the years, including from his travels to Taiwan, his wife's home country.

From statuaries in cemeteries, to landscapes, to old structures, Rodak's work expanded. He describes his more recent works as branching into 'concept art' -- seeing more into the drawing than what is on the surface.

The exhibition will remain on display through January 11, 2025.