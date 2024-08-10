Sabine Street Studios presents "Ch-Ch-Ch-Changes" opening reception

The artists of Sabine Street Studios at Sawyer Yards will present a new exhibition: "Ch-Ch-Ch-Changes," curated by artist Kelly Best Bourgeois.

Everyday life, forks in the road, and dead ends forcing us to alter course as time moves on are all natural parts of the human experience. Sometimes we aren’t even aware of certain changes until we reflect on our present and the events of the past. We are changed in the process and often wonder how we got to certain places in our lives.

In "Ch-Ch-Ch-Changes," inspired by the David Bowie song, artists of Sabine Street Studios present works incorporating the ideas of time, change, and reflection, connecting the past and the present, all steering us towards an unknown future.

The exhibition will remain on display through October 19.