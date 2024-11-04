Sabine Street Studios presents "Celebrations of Spirits: Encore" opening reception

"Celebration of Spirits" is not merely an homage to those who have departed; it is a vibrant dialogue between the living and the dead. The art included invites viewers to experience the multifaceted nature of the holiday.

Some works evoke the warmth of familial bonds, the strength of friendships, and the shared joys that define our existence. However, Day of the Dead can also have a dual meaning for many in the poignant remembrance of those who have passed adding a layer of emotional complexity to the holiday. Whether memory brings comfort or despair, the artistic expression of either emotion can be moving and beautiful.

The exhibition features both Sabine Street and Spring Street artists, and will remain on display through January 12, 2025.