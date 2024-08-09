Russian Cultural Center "Our Texas" presents Marianna Karpinos: "The Beginning" opening reception

Born in Kiev, Ukraine, Marianna Karpinos, a full-time Houston neurologist, quickly discovered that art was an integral part of her life after completing her medical training and obtaining board certification.

She relies on her extensive professional and personal experiences to express her inner thoughts on canvas: “In a world full of rigid structure, I view the canvas as an opportunity to be free and express my innermost feelings and desires in a safe and constructive way.”

The exhibition will remain on display through October 21.