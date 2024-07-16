ROCO in Concert: "Remarkable"

ROCO will take audiences on a journey from Houston to space and back with stunning visuals and classical music. A world premiere by this season’s Composer-in-Residence, Vietnamese-American composer Viet Cuong, draws inspiration from ROCO’s orchestra and the cosmos, with individual musicians representing stars within constellations that will be projected on the screen.

Continuing the celestial theme, ROCO will perform a new arrangement of Gustav Holst’s masterpiece “The Planets” with commissioned animation depicting the mythological characters for which the planets are named. Finally, Emmy Award-winning composer John Wineglass’s “Cityscapes” will be performed in tandem with a video that showcases the Houston community.