ROCO In Concert: Outspoken

Bold musical expression, inspired by the human experience, takes center stage in "Outspoken,” featuring ROCO's full 40-piece chamber orchestra. Led by Grammy-winning conductor JoAnn Falletta, the concert will feature the world premiere of Jonathan Leshnoff‘s No Grit No Pearl, a ROCO-commissioned work celebrating resilience, and Juan Pablo Contreras‘ Alma Monarca, another world premiere commissioned by ROCO, honoring his family and the tradition of Día de los Muertos.

Violinists Scott St. John and Brian Lewis feature in John Novacek‘s spirited showpiece, Four Rags for two violins and orchestra, and the evening wraps up with the Texas premiere of Franz Schubert’s Death and the Maiden, reimagined by Andy Stein, ushering the journey into a realm beyond.