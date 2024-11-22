Rice Village Farmers Market presents Holiday Bash + 4th Anniversary Celebration

At Rice Village Farmers Market's Holiday Bash + 4th Anniversary Celebration, visitors can meet Santa and snap a picture in one of four holiday-themed Instagrammable spots. They can also enjoy music from Grandma’s Boyfriends Carolers and a DJ, a craft table, face painter, and holiday vendors.
