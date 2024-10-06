Rice University Moody Center For The Arts presents Monuments Symposium With Paul M. Farber

Rice University Moody Center For The Arts will explore the history and future of monuments at this special symposium. Speakers include Paul Farber, Director of Monument Lab; art historian Kirk Savage, University of Pittsburgh; Houston-based artists Jamal Cyrus and Tiffany Chung; and Rice members of the Task Force on Slavery, Segregation and Racial Injustice W. Caleb McDaniel, Alexander Byrd, and Fabiola Lopez-Duran.
This event is co-presented with the departments of Architecture and Art History at Rice University. Lunch is included with registration.
Admission is free with registration.