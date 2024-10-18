Rice School of Architecture presents "The Sixth Sphere" opening reception

Image courtesy Rice School of Architecture. Graphic design: Studio Lin.

"The Sixth Sphere," the inaugural exhibition at the Rice School of Architecture's Hines Family Gallery in William T. Cannady Hall, examines the technosphere, a concept introduced by geologist Peter K. Haff as the sixth sphere of the Earth.

The emerging paradigm of the Anthropocene includes the infrastructures of human activity - factories, highways, data centers - while destabilizing the planet’s natural spheres. Through speculative designs, images, and models, the exhibition investigates how architecture can engage with planetary systems of interdependence, addressing climate change and envisioning new social, technical, and environmental futures.

The exhibition will remain on display through February 14, 2025.

WHEN

WHERE

MD Anderson Hall
Loop Rd, Houston, TX 77005, USA
TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

