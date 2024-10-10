Regi Cantorum presents Anton Bruckner: A Bicentennial Concert

Regi Cantorum will present an evening of sacred music to celebrate the 200th birthday of Anton Bruckner, one of the most revered composers of choral and symphonic music.

The concert marks a milestone for our choir, as it will be the second time Kevin Clarke, who has rich background in choral music and a deep appreciation for Bruckner's works, will direct Regi Cantorum.

The concert program spans a wide range of Bruckner’s sacred music, from his early works to his mature, richly textured compositions. Works will include Zwei Aequale WAB 114, Os justi meditabitur WAB 30, Ave Maria II & III WAB 6 & 7, Ecce sacerdos magnus WAB 13, and more.