Reeves Art + Design presents David Adickes: "The Undiscovered Works" opening reception

Reeves Art + Design presents "The Undiscovered Works," the newest exhibition featuring the work of iconic Houston artist David Adickes.

The exhibition will explore a collection of previously undiscovered works by Adickes. A prominent member of the local art scene since the 1950s, his body of work has proven to transcend the test of time and bring a touch of whimsy to many generations. From excerpts of travel journals from Adickes’ 1956 summer in Tahiti to snippets of sketchbooks full of thumbnail drawings for future paintings and sculptures, this exhibition serves as a peek behind the curtain at a prolific career.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display until September 28.