Redbud Arts Center presents Paul Manes: "Paintings and Drawings, 2024" opening reception

Redbud Arts Center will present artist Paul Manes with his exhibition, “Paintings and Drawings, 2024,” in their West Gallery.
Manes has long explored compositional structures that verge on the "all-over," achieving a unique blend of dynamism and classicism in his work. His art places familiar, recognizable images within a conceptualized framework, creating a harmonious yet thought-provoking experience for the viewer.
One of the most notable elements in his paintings is the recurring use of a bowl or half-spherical shape, which has become his signature image. Manes’ palette is often restricted, focusing on natural hues that interact with rich off-white tones of kaolin pigment and deep red-brown-black earth colors, enhancing the depth and texture of his work.
The exhibition will remain on display through October 26.
Admission is free.