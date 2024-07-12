Redbud Arts Center presents "Breaking Boundaries" opening reception

Redbud Arts Center will present an exhibition titled “Breaking Boundaries,” featuring five German artists: Julia Hochbaum, Maria Braune, Thomas Geyer, Gustav Sonntag, and Cristoph Rodes from the sister city of Leipzig.

“Breaking Boundaries” is an artistic endeavor that delves into the cultural connections and distinct identities of Houston and Leipzig. This interdisciplinary collaboration brings together artists from both communities to explore and celebrate their shared artistic traditions, historical backgrounds, and contemporary social developments. The project serves as a creative platform to foster dialogue, honor differences, and uncover common ground.

The exhibition will remain on view through August 7.