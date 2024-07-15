Quantcast

Redbud Arts Center presents Amanda Barry Jones: "Ancestral Reverie" opening reception

eventdetail
Amanda Barry Jones

Redbud Arts Center presents "Ancestral Reverie," featuring the works of artist Amanda Barry Jones, showcasing a collection that explores themes of heritage, memory, and identity.

Jones, known for her emotionally resonant pieces, delves into the depths of ancestral connections and the reverberations of the past in contemporary life. "Ancestral Reverie" invites viewers on a journey through time, weaving together personal and collective histories through intricately created ceramic sculptures.

The exhibition will remain on display through August 31.

Redbud Arts Center presents "Ancestral Reverie," featuring the works of artist Amanda Barry Jones, showcasing a collection that explores themes of heritage, memory, and identity.

Jones, known for her emotionally resonant pieces, delves into the depths of ancestral connections and the reverberations of the past in contemporary life. "Ancestral Reverie" invites viewers on a journey through time, weaving together personal and collective histories through intricately created ceramic sculptures.

The exhibition will remain on display through August 31.

WHEN

WHERE

Redbud Arts Center
303 E 11th St, Houston, TX 77008, USA
https://www.redbudartscenter.com/amanda-barry-jones

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.