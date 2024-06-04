Quantcast

Quiet Ensemble presents Solar Dust

Photo by Alex Montoya

Solar Dust by Quiet Ensemble is an immersive, state-of-the-art laser show, offering a blend of light and sound while exploring the interconnectedness of nature and technology. First exhibited in Austria, this is the U S. debut of Solar Dust.

This pop-up is the first exhibition organized by Art Club, a black box art exhibition space and nightlife experience featuring time-based art installations and world-class museum quality art.

Please note: This exhibit contains flashing lights that may trigger seizures for individuals with photosensitivity or epilepsy.

WHEN

WHERE

POST Houston
401 Franklin St, Houston, TX 77201, USA
TICKET INFO

$7
