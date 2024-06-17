Quantcast

Poppy Tart Productions presents Meadow of Pleasure: An Enchanted Burlesque Show

Photo by Melissa Robin

Poppy Tart Productions presents a summertime escape to the Meadow of Pleasure, an enchanted burlesque adventure, starring Gaea Lady, a burlesque performer. The cast includes Nikki Knockout, Gia Vaughna, Bambi LaBimba, and Poppy Tart. The show will be hosted by Belle BeDamned.

Henke & Pillot
809 Congress St, Houston, TX 77002, USA
https://meadowofpleasure6.eventbrite.com

TICKET INFO

$45-$240

