The Play Nintendo Tour will feature interactive experiences featuring photo-ops with Nintendo characters, giveaways (while supplies last), and playable demos of the latest Nintendo Switch games.

Visitors can discover a new favorite character, enjoy a family activity, or just show off their skills in the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game. Much like the Play Nintendo website, the Play Nintendo Tour is also a destination for families that’s packed full of activities, Nintendo characters, puzzles, quizzes, videos, and more.