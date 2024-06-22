Quantcast

Play Nintendo Tour

Photo courtesy of Nintendo

The Play Nintendo Tour will feature interactive experiences featuring photo-ops with Nintendo characters, giveaways (while supplies last), and playable demos of the latest Nintendo Switch games.

Visitors can discover a new favorite character, enjoy a family activity, or just show off their skills in the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game. Much like the Play Nintendo website, the Play Nintendo Tour is also a destination for families that’s packed full of activities, Nintendo characters, puzzles, quizzes, videos, and more.

WHEN

WHERE

The Woodlands Mall
1201 Lake Woodlands Dr #700, The Woodlands, TX 77380, USA
https://www.nintendo.com/us/events/play-events/

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.