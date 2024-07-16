Pilobolus: re:CREATION

Pilobolus’s re:CREATION is a transformative odyssey of reinvention where both audience and artists rediscover, redefine, and recreate timeless narratives through new visions of history, myth, and the innate human need for expression.

This performance is a dynamic collection of dance pieces - daring experiments and groundbreaking new collaborations, which stand alongside their classics, recognized as having altered the landscape of dance and theater. re:CREATION is both timely and timeless, keeping the company at the forefront of innovation.