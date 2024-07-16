Pilobolus: re:CREATION

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Pilobolus

Pilobolus’s re:CREATION is a transformative odyssey of reinvention where both audience and artists rediscover, redefine, and recreate timeless narratives through new visions of history, myth, and the innate human need for expression.

This performance is a dynamic collection of dance pieces - daring experiments and groundbreaking new collaborations, which stand alongside their classics, recognized as having altered the landscape of dance and theater. re:CREATION is both timely and timeless, keeping the company at the forefront of innovation.

WHEN

WHERE

Miller Outdoor Theatre
6000 Hermann Park Dr, Houston, TX 77030, USA
https://www.milleroutdoortheatre.com/performance/pilobolus-recreation/?wcs_timestamp=1730575800

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

